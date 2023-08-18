Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A carbon tax on investment income could be more fair and make it less profitable to pollute – a new analysis shows why

By Jared Starr, Sustainability Scientist, UMass Amherst
Taxing consumption that contributes to climate change hits the poor the hardest, while overlooking the huge profits tied to greenhouse gas emissions.The Conversation


