Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Doug Ford's Greenbelt scandal: The beginning of the end of his years in power?

By Mark Winfield, Professor, Environmental and Urban Change, York University, Canada
Ontario’s Doug Ford government engages in a casual approach to decision-making that regards normal governance processes as nothing but delay-inducing red tape.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A carbon tax on investment income could be more fair and quickly make it less profitable to pollute − here's why
~ A changing climate, growing human populations and widespread fires contributed to the last major extinction event − can we prevent another?
~ Do languages become less complex with more new adult speakers? Research shows it’s not that simple
~ Don't believe the hype. Menopausal women don't all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels
~ Friday essay: what do publishers' revisions and content warnings say about the moral purpose of literature?
~ Yes, climate change is bringing bushfires more often. But some ecosystems in Australia are suffering the most
~ Home insurance bills are soaring as climate risks grow. The government should step in
~ The use of AI during the COVID-19 pandemic required adapting the technology to its context
~ ‘Increasing militarisation’ of DPR Korea fuelling rise in human rights violations
~ Concerns in Guyana about threats against women activists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter