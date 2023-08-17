Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A changing climate, growing human populations and widespread fires contributed to the last major extinction event − can we prevent another?

By Emily Lindsey, Associate Curator, La Brea Tar Pits; Adjunct Faculty, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA, University of California, Los Angeles
Lisa N. Martinez, Ph.D. Candidate in Geography, University of California, Los Angeles
Regan E. Dunn, Adjunct Professor of Earth Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
New findings from the La Brea Tar Pits in southern California suggest human-caused wildfires in the region, along with a warming climate, led to the loss of most of the area’s large mammals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
