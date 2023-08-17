A changing climate, growing human populations and widespread fires contributed to the last major extinction event − can we prevent another?
By Emily Lindsey, Associate Curator, La Brea Tar Pits; Adjunct Faculty, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA, University of California, Los Angeles
Lisa N. Martinez, Ph.D. Candidate in Geography, University of California, Los Angeles
Regan E. Dunn, Adjunct Professor of Earth Sciences, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
New findings from the La Brea Tar Pits in southern California suggest human-caused wildfires in the region, along with a warming climate, led to the loss of most of the area’s large mammals.
