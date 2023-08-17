Do languages become less complex with more new adult speakers? Research shows it’s not that simple
By Sam Passmore, Research Fellow, Evolution of Cultural Diversity Initiative, Australian National University
Olena Shcherbakova, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Simon Greenhill, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
The idea a language should grow simpler if people need to learn it as adults has an intuitive appeal. But an analysis of more than 1,200 languages shows this doesn’t quite stack up.
- Thursday, August 17, 2023