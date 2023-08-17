Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do languages become less complex with more new adult speakers? Research shows it’s not that simple

By Sam Passmore, Research Fellow, Evolution of Cultural Diversity Initiative, Australian National University
Olena Shcherbakova, Doctoral Researcher, Department of Linguistic and Cultural Evolution, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology
Simon Greenhill, Associate Professor, University of Auckland
The idea a language should grow simpler if people need to learn it as adults has an intuitive appeal. But an analysis of more than 1,200 languages shows this doesn’t quite stack up.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
