Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities must stop deporting refugees and asylum seekers

By Amnesty International
In response to the deportation of 98 Venezuelan nationals by the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago over the weekend, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “The recent measures taken by the authorities of Trinidad and Tobago are extremely alarming. The human rights crisis and complex humanitarian emergency in Venezuela are of such magnitude […] The post Trinidad and Tobago: Authorities must stop deporting refugees and asylum seekers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
