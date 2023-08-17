Ohio voters kept it easy to pass a constitutional amendment protecting abortion − but also for the majority to someday limit other rights
By Edward L. Lascher Jr., Professor, Public Policy and Administration, California State University, Sacramento
Joshua J. Dyck, Professor & Chair of Political Science; Director of the Center for Public Opinion, UMass Lowell
The recent push in Ohio to pass a constitutional amendment was seen as a move to curb abortion rights. It failed. Two scholars say the ballot measure was really about minority rights in a democracy.
