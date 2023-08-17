Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How consciousness may rely on brain cells acting collectively – new psychedelics research on rats

By Pär Halje, Associate Research Fellow of Neurophysiology, Lund University
Psychedelics are known for inducing altered states of consciousness in humans by fundamentally changing our normal pattern of sensory perception, thought and emotion. Research into the therapeutic potential of psychedelics has increased significantly in the last decade.

While this research is important, I have always been more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ohio voters kept it easy to pass a constitutional amendment protecting abortion − but also for the majority to someday limit other rights
~ Mobile robots get a leg up from a more-is-better communications principle
~ NASA's Psyche mission to a metal world may reveal the mysteries of Earth's interior
~ What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's canceled cage match says about masculine anxiety
~ 3 reasons we use graphic novels to teach math and physics
~ Potentially faulty data spotted in surveys of drug use and other behaviors among LGBQ youth
~ Images of Jesus have always been complex and contradictory − this class looks at how pop culture imagines him, from cartoons to musicals
~ Can coffee or a nap make up for sleep deprivation? A psychologist explains why there's no substitute for shut-eye
~ What Florida gets wrong about George Washington and the benefits he received from enslaving Black people
~ Ukraine war: gaining a bridgehead east of the Dnipro river would be a gamechanger for Kyiv – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter