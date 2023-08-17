Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Darfur: Rapid Support Forces, Allied Militias Rape Dozens

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Three women and a teenaged girl from El Geneina, West Darfur, who survived rape committed by the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias between April and June 2023. © 2023 Belkis Wille/Human Rights Watch The Rapid Support Forces, an independent military force, and allied militias in Sudan raped several dozen women and girls in West Darfur’s capital and those fleeing fighting in recent weeks. Sexual violence committed in the context of an armed conflict is a war crime, and if part of a widespread or systematic attack can amount to crimes against humanity. The UN Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
