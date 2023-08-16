Tolerance.ca
A dramatic volcano eruption changed lives in Fiji 2,500 years ago. 100 generations have kept the story alive

By Patrick D. Nunn, Professor of Geography, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Can you imagine a scientist who could neither read nor write, who spoke their wisdom in riddles, in tales of fantastic beings flying through the sky, fighting each another furiously and noisily, drinking the ocean dry, and throwing giant spears with force enough to leave massive holes in rocky headlands?

Our newly published research in the journal Oral Tradition shows memories of a volcanic eruption…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
