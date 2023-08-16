Tolerance.ca
From the earliest years of his career, the young Rupert Murdoch ruthlessly pursued his interests

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Nearly every biographical commentary on Rupert Murdoch notes how he began with a modest inheritance in Adelaide, principally an afternoon newspaper, and built it into a global multimedia empire. Walter Marsh’s book Young Rupert: The Making of the Murdoch Empire has the distinctive strength of knowing Adelaide much better than any other Murdoch watcher, and studying Murdoch’s Adelaide period in more depth than anyone else.

Review: Young Rupert: The Making of the Murdoch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
