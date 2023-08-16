Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities must ensure protection of minority Christian community

By Amnesty International
Responding to the attack and arson of at least five Churches and many Christian homes in Jaranwala in Pakistan, Rehab Mahamoor, interim regional researcher for South Asia at Amnesty International said: “The Pakistani authorities must urgently ensure the protection of the minority Christian community in Jaranwala is accordance to their needs and wishes and that […] The post Pakistan: Authorities must ensure protection of minority Christian community appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A 'memory wipe' for stem cells may be the key to better therapies
~ It's time business schools prepared their graduates for potential workplace misconduct
~ A green roof or rooftop solar? You can combine them in a biosolar roof, boosting both biodiversity and power output
~ ‘The first designers and models of this world’: attending the 2023 National Indigenous Fashion Awards
~ How hormones and the menstrual cycle can affect women with ADHD: 5 common questions
~ From the earliest years of his career, the young Rupert Murdoch ruthlessly pursued his interests
~ 'The world has changed': why Anthony Albanese must up the ante on climate policy at Labor's national conference
~ ‘Felt alienated by the men’s game’: how the culture of women’s sport has driven record Matildas viewership
~ It is not just heat waves — climate change is also a crisis of disconnection
~ Artificial intelligence can be used to design engaging and interactive public art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter