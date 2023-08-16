Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where will Trump go on trial first? How federal and state prosecutors and judges work out conflicts

By Darryl K. Brown, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Trump has trial dates set for two of his four criminal cases at the state and federal level. But, generally, state and federal prosecutors will coordinate to make sure that their dates don’t overlap.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From the Field: The secret life of Venezuelan migrants in Curaçao
~ Why bilinguals may have a memory advantage – new research
~ First Person: Family death ‘turning point’ in South Sudanese humanitarian’s life
~ Jordan's fight for online freedom of expression
~ Meet two Jamaican disability advocates who want vulnerable communities to become climate resilient
~ Ukraine war: drones are changing the conflict – both on the frontline and beyond
~ Understanding why burning the Qur’an isn't illegal in Sweden means looking at the country's long-held commitment to freedom of expression
~ Why moths might be more efficient pollinators than bees and butterflies
~ More than half of life on Earth is found in soil – here's why that's important
~ World Wrestling Entertainment has long profited from racial stereotypes – it's time for change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter