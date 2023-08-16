Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan's fight for online freedom of expression

By Global Voices MENA
Jordan's endorsement of the controversial "Cybercrime Law" fuels concerns about online freedom and data privacy. It also echoes a larger conflict between security and rights.


© Global Voices -
