Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite domestic political turmoil, Pakistan is well placed to boost regional integration

By Matthew McCartney, Senior Researcher, Charter Cities Institute; Research Associate, SOAS, University of London
Pakistan is showing clear signs of economic and political crisis. Inflation was recently almost 38%, and the country faces a debt crunch as it tries to manage its trade deficit with the rest of the world. Talks with the IMF over emergency loans have dragged on for months.

On the political side, elections are being…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gay couple fled from Russia to Moldova due to war and homophobia
~ Kenya and the US are negotiating a trade deal that could be a model for Africa - but its position on workers needs a rethink
~ 17 of the best political Edinburgh Fringe shows to watch this year, tackling issues from gender to climate change
~ Ukraine war: drones are changing the conflict -- both on the frontline and beyond
~ Is climate change really a reason not to have children? Here's four reasons why it's not that simple
~ Hawaii's climate future: Dry regions get drier with global warming, increasing fire risk − while wet areas get wetter
~ Michigan pipeline standoff could affect water protection and Indigenous rights across the US
~ War in Ukraine is a warning to China of the risks in attacking Taiwan
~ Prospect of Kenyan troops in Haiti has sparked concerns – but may also prompt soul-searching across the Americas over lack of action
~ Oppenheimer often used Sanskrit verses, and the Bhagavad Gita was special for him − but not in the way Christopher Nolan's film depicts it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter