Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Combat Anti-Black Racism on Social Media

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Collage of news headlines on anti-Black racism in China. © 2023 Human Rights Watch (New York) – The Chinese government should acknowledge and condemn anti-Black racism prevalent on the Chinese internet and adopt measures to promote tolerance and fight prejudice, Human Rights Watch said today. Chinese social media platforms, which are quick to delete content critical of the Chinese government, should remove racist content that violates their community standards on hate speech, or might incite racial discrimination or violence. Racist content on the Chinese internet directed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
