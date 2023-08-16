Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Summer holiday science: three experiments to try with kids at home

By Stephen Ashworth, Professor of Chemical Physics and Science Communication, University of East Anglia
The school summer holidays are in full swing. If you’re a parent, you may be getting tired of hearing “I’m bored!” echoing through your home – especially on rainy days when everyone’s stuck inside.

But pretty much every kitchen can double as a chemistry set. Here are some experiments to try at home with your school-age children, using things you’ll be able to find around your home.

Make bubbles stop in mid-air


You can make bubbles hang in mid-air by creating a layer of carbon dioxide in a bowl for them…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
