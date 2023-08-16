Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 ways the Victorian government’s bail reforms fall short – and why it must embrace 'Poccum's Law'

By Emma Russell, Senior Lecturer in Crime, Justice & Legal Studies, La Trobe University
Andreea Lachsz, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Sarah Schwartz, Lecturer, The University of Melbourne
Poccum’s Law provides a best practice, evidence-based model for bail reform which would have prevented Veronica Nelson’s death in custody.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Ruling in favor of activists in US climate lawsuit sets historic human rights-based precedent
~ New data reveal US space economy's output is shrinking – an economist explains in 3 charts
~ Young people with disability have poorer mental health when they are unemployed – funding should tackle job barriers
~ Critics of ‘degrowth’ economics say it’s unworkable – but from an ecologist's perspective, it’s inevitable
~ The AUKUS deal will be hotly debated at the ALP national conference, but its real vulnerabilities lie in America
~ What we get wrong about self-esteem: It's built through actions, not words
~ Keep pressuring Taliban amid ‘unparalleled assault’ on women’s rights
~ Labour's promise of paid parental leave for partners is 'the right thing to do' – but NZ could still do better
~ Black female prosecutors like Fani Willis face the unequal burden of both racist and sexist attacks
~ Zoom's scrapped proposal to mine user data causes concern about our virtual and private Indigenous Knowledge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter