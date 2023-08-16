Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Ruling in favor of activists in US climate lawsuit sets historic human rights-based precedent

By Amnesty International
Responding to a court ruling in favor of a group of young activists who accused officials in the US state of Montana of violating their rights under the state constitution to a clean and healthful environment by supporting pro-fossil fuel policies, Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International's Director of Climate, Economic and Social Justice, and Corporate Accountability


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
