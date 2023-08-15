Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: how do black holes pull in light?

By Sara Webb, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology

How can a black hole pull in light when light isn’t a physical thing? – Will, age 8, Victoria



What an excellent question, Will! I too wondered about this when I started to learn the wonders of physics.

To answer this, we must first explain three things: 1) what is light, 2) what is gravity, and 3) what is a black hole?

1) What is light?


Light is just a type of energy, travelling through space. There are many different…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
