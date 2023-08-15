Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boosting maternity leave payments would help the economy, not just parents

By Esther Mirjam Girsberger, Lecturer in Economics, University of Technology Sydney
Australia could benefit from revisiting a plan to match maternity leave pay rates with prior earnings as occurs in Switzerland.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labour's promise of paid parental leave for partners is 'the right thing to do' – but NZ could still do better
~ Black female prosecutors like Fani Willis face the unequal burden of both racist and sexist attacks
~ Zoom's scrapped proposal to mine user data causes concern about our virtual and private Indigenous Knowledge
~ Online outrage can benefit brands that take stances on social issues
~ Curious Kids: how do black holes pull in light?
~ Can a Buddhist eat meat? It's complicated
~ 5 ways to protect your voice while barracking for the Matildas – and how to treat a hoarse voice after
~ It's Australia versus England in sport once again - but why does it feel different this time?
~ Connection, camaraderie and belonging: why the Matildas could be making you a sports fan for the very first time
~ How our complex relationship with heat inhibits climate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter