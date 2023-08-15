Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong-Kong artist in exile in Taiwan uses protest art to resist Beijing's attacks on freedom in the region

By Filip Noubel
For Hong-Kong political activists, journalists, and artists, Taiwan remains the last free Chinese-speaking society where they can operate. Global Voices interviewed Hong Kong artist Kacey Wong who moved to Taiwan in 2021.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
