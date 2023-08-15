Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Science experiments traditionally only used male mice – here’s why that’s a problem for women’s health

By Sarah Bailey, Senior Lecturer, Neuropharmacology, University of Bath
Clinical trial funders now insist studies use female participants. But it will still take a long time for our understanding of how medicine affects women to catch up.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
