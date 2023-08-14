Running on empty: Female athletes’ health and performance at risk from not eating enough
By James McKendry, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in exercise physiology, muscle protein metabolism and aging, McMaster University
Mikkel Oxfeldt, PhD Fellow, Department of Public Health, Aarhus University
Female athletes are at increased risk of not eating enough. If energy intake is too low to meet training needs, there can be severe consequences for exercise performance, muscles and health.
