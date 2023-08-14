Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump's indictments: Why do his supporters continue to back him?

By Ron Stagg, Professor of History, Toronto Metropolitan University
Those who support Donald Trump unconditionally have not wavered. Their support encompasses numerous groups and reasons, but first and foremost, they believe Trump gives them what they want.The Conversation


