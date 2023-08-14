Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unraveling the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in several African countries

By Zita Zage
It is crucial to foster a nuanced understanding of LGBTQ+ rights advocacy that respects cultural diversity while upholding the principles of human rights and equality.


Global Voices
