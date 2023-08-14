Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discrimination took a heavy toll on Asian American students during the pandemic

By Roxanne Prichard, Professor of Psychology, University of St. Thomas
An increase in anti-Asian hate incidents during the pandemic contributed to a rise in depression among Asian and Asian American college students, a study found.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Unraveling the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in several African countries
~ What is most likely going on in Area 51? A national security historian explains why you won't find aliens there
~ The same people excel at object recognition through vision, hearing and touch – another reason to let go of the learning styles myth
~ The bubbly chemistry behind carbonated beverages
~ To steal today's computerized cars, thieves go high-tech
~ Underpaid and overlooked, migrant labor provides backbone of Maryland Eastern Shore's local economy
~ 3 ways AI is transforming music
~ Florida's academic standards distort the contributions that enslaved Africans made to American society
~ Dog attacks on adults are rising – but science shows it's wrong to blame breeds
~ Afghanistan: two years after Taliban takeover the west is letting down the democratic opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter