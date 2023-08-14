Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil footprint discoveries and what they tell us

By Natasha Joseph, Commissioning Editor
Moina Spooner, Assistant Editor
Footprints on a sandy surface don’t usually last long: they’re washed away by water, wiped out by wind or covered over by new tracks. At certain sites in southern Africa, though, some traces of animals have lasted for many thousands or even millions of years – fleeting moments preserved in sand that turned to rock.

They tell scientists about the creatures that lived in ancient times, how they behaved and what their environment was like. Studying fossil footprints also adds to what the body fossil record reveals.

In these articles from our archive, scientists share some…The Conversation


