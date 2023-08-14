Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Middle East and North Africa: Embrace Social Protection for All

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People wait in line at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon, July 2022. © 2022 Hussam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Beirut) – Governments of the Middle East and North Africa region should develop and fund comprehensive social protection systems that fulfill all people’s right to social security, Human Rights Watch said today, in signing the joint Declaration on Building Universal Social Protection in the Arab Region. The declaration, organized by the civil society-led Arab Region Hub for Social Protection, aims to mobilize broad public support for universal social…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
