Human Rights Observatory

Rising seas and a great southern star: Aboriginal oral traditions stretch back more than 12,000 years

By Duane Hamacher, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Greg Lehman, Pro Vice Chancellor, Aboriginal Leadership, University of Tasmania
Patrick D. Nunn, Professor of Geography, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
Rebe Taylor, Associate Professor of History, University of Tasmania
Content note: this article mentions genocide and acts of colonial violence against Aboriginal people.

How long do you think stories can be passed down, generation to generation?

Hundreds of years? Thousands?

Today, we publish new research in the Journal of Archaeological Science demonstrating that traditional stories from Tasmania have been passed down for more than 12,000 years. And we use multiple lines of evidence to show it.

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
