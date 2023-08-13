Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Airbnb is fuelling gentrification in Toronto

By Iman Sadeghi, PhD Candidate, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University
Sourav Ray, Lang Chair and Professor of Marketing, University of Guelph
The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached $2,042 in June, marking a 10.2 per cent increase from 2022. Metropolitan districts are particularly affected by rising rental costs, with some local families forced to relocate due to a lack of affordable housing.

Not surprisingly, some…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
