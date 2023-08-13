Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Offices: how bad will the property crunch be?

By Kevin Muldoon-Smith, Lecturer in Real Estate Economics and Property Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
There has been much talk for a while about offices heading for the buffers. The nightmare scenario is many thousands of office buildings being deemed virtually worthless as leases come up for renewal, leaving owners and even lenders run aground. Landlords, investorsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dengue is becoming endemic in Bangladesh
~ Barbie: 5 ways to be more like Allan than Ken
~ How Airbnb is fuelling gentrification in Toronto
~ To reduce rising crime rates, Canada needs to invest more in social services
~ International Wolf Day: Why Canadians are no longer afraid of the 'big bad wolf'
~ How microplastics are making their way into our farmland
~ Ghana’s national health insurance users often end up paying as much as those who don't belong. So why join?
~ How to grow rhinos in a lab: the science that could save an endangered species
~ We can and should keep unemployment below 4%, says our survey of top economists
~ After Maui fires, human health risks linger in the air, water and even surviving buildings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter