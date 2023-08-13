Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to grow rhinos in a lab: the science that could save an endangered species

By Ruth Appeltant, Assistant research professor, University of Antwerp
Rita L. Sousa, PhD Candidate, University of Antwerp
There are several parallel projects running across the world to save the northern white rhinoceros (Ceratotherium simum simum), one of Africa’s captivating and iconic wildlife species. With the death of last male in 2018 and with only two females alive, the species is functionally extinct.

The most famous of these projects is an international research consortium called BioRescue. It was founded in 2019 by a team of scientists and conservationists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dengue is becoming endemic in Bangladesh
~ Barbie: 5 ways to be more like Allan than Ken
~ How Airbnb is fuelling gentrification in Toronto
~ To reduce rising crime rates, Canada needs to invest more in social services
~ International Wolf Day: Why Canadians are no longer afraid of the 'big bad wolf'
~ How microplastics are making their way into our farmland
~ Ghana’s national health insurance users often end up paying as much as those who don't belong. So why join?
~ We can and should keep unemployment below 4%, says our survey of top economists
~ After Maui fires, human health risks linger in the air, water and even surviving buildings
~ Offices: how bad will the property crunch be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter