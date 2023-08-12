Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Maui fires, human health risks linger in the air, water and even surviving buildings

By Andrew J. Whelton, Professor of Civil, Environmental & Ecological Engineering, Director of the Healthy Plumbing Consortium and Center for Plumbing Safety, Purdue University
Maui County issued an ‘unsafe water’ alert and urged precautions. Residents can face several toxic hazards from fires, as an expert in the chemical risks from fires explains.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Steelpan Day honours the national instrument of Trinidad & Tobago
~ Trump’s free speech faces court-ordered limits, like any other defendant’s -- 2 law professors explain why, and how Trump’s lawyers need to watch themselves too
~ Hip-hop at 50: how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires – but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ How ChatGPT might be able to help the world's poorest and the organisations that work with them
~ Two years after Taliban takeover: why Afghanistan still poses a threat to the region and beyond
~ Offices: how bad will the coming property crunch be?
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter