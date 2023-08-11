Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian

By Paul Rogers, Professor of Peace Studies, University of Bradford
For most of Israel’s 75-year history, its closest ally has been the United States, prepared to use its UN security council veto and invariably willing to encourage military collaboration as well as providing plenty of direct aid.

But that relationship is highly stressed at present, mainly down to the Netanyahu government’s determination to curb…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
~ Hip-hop at 50 – how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Don't just wait for the water firms – three things we can do right now to clean up Britain's rivers
~ Why imprisoning repeat shoplifters rarely breaks the cycle of offending – and what may work better
~ Three ways to get your nature fix without a garden
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires - but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ Military coups in Africa: here's what determines a return to civilian rule
~ Speaking Up Became a Threat to My Survival
~ UN Experts Criticize Nepal’s Transitional Justice Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter