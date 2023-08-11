Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Speaking Up Became a Threat to My Survival

By Amnesty International
It is a dangerous time to be a young climate activist in the Philippines. The country is incredibly vulnerable to climate change, yet with digital misinformation, political turmoil, and threats of being labeled a terrorist spiraling out of control, young activists have never been more at risk. As a young climate activist, I am dealing […] The post Speaking Up Became a Threat to My Survival appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Suspectibility to conspiracy theories makes Western Balkans easy target for Russian disinformation, geopolitical analyst says
~ US-Israel relations the coolest for decades after 'terror' attack by settlers kills 19 year-old Palestinian
~ Beyond The Story: BTS biography is a humanising, literary portrayal of K-pop's world-leading stars
~ Hip-hop at 50 – how the sights, sounds and moves of the music spread across the world
~ Don't just wait for the water firms – three things we can do right now to clean up Britain's rivers
~ Why imprisoning repeat shoplifters rarely breaks the cycle of offending – and what may work better
~ Three ways to get your nature fix without a garden
~ Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires - but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on
~ Military coups in Africa: here's what determines a return to civilian rule
~ UN Experts Criticize Nepal’s Transitional Justice Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter