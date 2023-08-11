Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

By Enrique Torchia, Assistant Research Professor of Dermatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Neil Box, Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Epidemiology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Tamara Terzian, Assistant Professor of Dermatology, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Widespread screening for skin cancer may not be necessary, but it is important to understand the risks behind UV overexposure and to get checked early if you have concerns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gran Turismo: why this glorified advert fails where Barbie succeeded
~ Who likes Donald Trump? Lots of Republicans, but especially Hispanic voters, plus very rural and very conservative people
~ Hitler, Burr and Trump: Show trials put the record straight for history but can also provide a powerful platform for the defendant
~ Hip-hop at 50: 7 essential listens to celebrate rap's widespread influence
~ Building relationships is key for first-year college students – here are 5 easy ways to meet new friends and mentors
~ Why does your hair curl in the summer? A chemist explains the science behind hair structure
~ Gut microbes are the community within you that you can't live without – how eating well can cultivate your microbial and social self
~ Wildfires are a severe blow to Maui's tourism-based economy, but other iconic destinations have come back from similar disasters
~ Government support was key for thousands of US nonprofits battered by COVID-19's early costs − new research
~ From handing out their own flyers, to sell-out games: how the Matildas won over a nation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter