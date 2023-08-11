Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Royal romances have always been fantasies of transformation. How does new-generation teen fiction reflect queer and diverse desires?

By Elizabeth Little, Early Career Researcher, Deakin University
Royal romances have been popular teen fantasies since The Princess Diaries – and earlier. Now, smash-hits like Red, White and Royal Blue are part of a wider queer young adult fiction boom.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do I fall asleep on the sofa but am wide awake when I get to bed?
~ Wallacea is a living laboratory of Earth's evolution – and its wildlife, forests and reefs will be devastated unless we all act
~ Out of the shadows: why making NZ’s security threat assessment public for the first time is the right move
~ The Kimba nuclear waste plan bites the dust. Here's what went wrong and how to do better next time
~ Maui wildfires: Extra logistical challenges hinder government's initial response when disasters strike islands
~ Violence against Indigenous People Overshadows Amazon Summit
~ Ethiopia: De-escalate tensions in Amhara, international rights experts urge
~ Accelerated evolution and automated aquaculture could help coral weather the heat
~ Throwing things on stage is bad concert etiquette – but it's also not a new trend
~ The 'number 8 wire' days for NZ's defence force are over – new priorities will demand bigger budgets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter