We need more than police checks: how parents and educators can keep childcare services safe from abuse
By David Bartlett, Industry Fellow, Griffith University
Amanda L. Robertson, Adjunct Research Fellow - Griffith Criminology Institute, Griffith University
Danielle Arlanda Harris, Senior Lecturer, Griffith University
The news a former childcare worker has been charged with more than 1,600 child abuse offences has sent shivers through the Australian community.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 10, 2023