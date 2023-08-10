How language can turn down the temperature of heated climate change discourse
By Derek Gladwin, Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education, University of British Columbia
Kedrick James, Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education, University of British Columbia
Language is adaptive, self-balancing and evolves with environmental change. Understanding this may be the key to developing more nuanced climate change discourse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 10, 2023