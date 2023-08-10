Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is there new physics beyond the Standard Model of particle physics? Our finding will help settle the question

By Dominika Vasilkova, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Liverpool
Ce Zhang, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Liverpool
Elia Bottalico, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Liverpool
Saskia Charity, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Particle Physics, University of Liverpool
Despite its tremendous success in predicting the existence of new particles and forces, the Standard Model of particle physics, designed over 50 years ago to explain the smallest building blocks of nature, isn’t the complete “theory of everything” physicists have been longing for.

The theory has several problems. It neither describes gravity nor the unknown components that make…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
