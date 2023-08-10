Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fans are finding out just how disappointing merchandise for women's football is

By Keith Parry, Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
Beth Clarkson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management, University of Portsmouth
Katie Sveinson, Assistant professor, UMass Amherst
England goalkeeper Mary Earps was named player of the match in England’s victory over Nigeria in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. She has played a key role in England’s recent successes, not just at the World Cup but in previous tournaments. Her performances have made…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China: UN experts demand information on nine imprisoned human rights defenders
~ The personal details of Northern Ireland's main police force have been leaked – three reasons why that's incredibly dangerous
~ Is there new physics beyond the Standard Model of particle physics? Our finding will help settle the question
~ Lab-grown ‘ghost hearts' work to solve organ transplant shortage by combining a cleaned-out pig heart with a patient’s own stem cells
~ Elon Musk aims to turn Twitter into an 'everything app' – a social media and marketing scholar explains what that is and why it's not so easy to do
~ Beyoncé has a prenup − but do you need one if you're not a millionaire?
~ 'Uncivil obedience' becomes an increasingly common form of protest in the US
~ Does an apple a day really keep the doctor away? A nutritionist explains the science behind 'functional' foods
~ US losing Fitch's top AAA credit rating may portend future economic weakness
~ San Jose and the reemergence of the donut city
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter