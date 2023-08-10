Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI threatens to add to the growing wave of fraud but is also helping tackle it

By Laurence Jones, Lecturer in Finance, Bangor University
Adrian Gepp, Professor of Data Analytics, Bangor University
There were 4.5 million reported incidents of fraud in the UK in 2021/22, up 25% on the year before. It is a growing problem which costs billions of pounds every year.

The COVID pandemic and the cost of living crisis have created ideal conditions for fraudsters to exploit the vulnerability and desperation of many households and businesses.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
