Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How drugs can warp your sense of time

By Ruth Ogden, Professor of the Psychology of Time, Liverpool John Moores University
Cathy Montgomery, Reader in Psychopharmacology, Liverpool John Moores University
MDMA and cocaine are known to speed up people’s perception of time, while LSD can induce a sense of timelessness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Atlantic collapse: Q&A with scientists behind controversial study predicting a colder Europe
~ Grattan on Friday: The Coalition's likely embrace of nuclear energy is high-risk politics
~ Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀'s new novel is a modern Nigerian tragedy about the rich and the poor
~ AI threatens to add to the growing wave of fraud but is also helping tackle it
~ 'Australia is sleepwalking': a bushfire scientist explains what the Hawaii tragedy means for our flammable continent
~ Disinformation fuels church protest against gender equality in North Macedonia
~ The WHO has declared Eris a 'variant of interest'. How is it different from other Omicron variants?
~ Why a Queensland court overturned a ban on religious knives in schools
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Labor president Wayne Swan on the party's coming national conference
~ Afghanistan: Repression Worsens 2 Years into Taliban Rule
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter