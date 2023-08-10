Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Repression Worsens 2 Years into Taliban Rule

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 28, 2023. © 2023 Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Photo (New York) – Taliban authorities have tightened their extreme restrictions on the rights of women and girls and on the media since taking took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Over the past two years, Taliban authorities have denied women and girls their rights to education, work, movement, and assembly. The Taliban have imposed extensive censorship on the media and access to information,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
