Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sending UK asylum seekers to Ascension Island is a legal non-starter – if the government really is planning to do it

By Kanstantsin Dzehtsiarou, Professor in Human Rights Law, University of Liverpool
The UK government is briefing that a remote patch of land in the South Atlantic could become a processing hub for people crossing the Channel in small boats.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Jamaica reflects on 61 years of Independence, it also looks to its future
~ Bats are avoiding solar farms and scientists aren’t sure why
~ Taylor Swift tickets are pricey, but fans get a blockbuster show and intimate connection with their idol
~ Why Meta is allowing users to see the inner workings of its new AI chatbot
~ Women get far more migraines than men – a neurologist explains why, and what brings relief
~ Despite giving students chances to cheat, unsupervised online exams gauge student learning comparably to in-person exams
~ Through space and rhyme: How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment
~ Donald Trump's right − he is getting special treatment, far better than most other criminal defendants
~ Babies almost all try crawling to get from Point A to Point B, but CDC says it's not a useful developmental milestone
~ Researchers dig deep underground in hopes of finally observing dark matter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter