Kenya is going digital to boost tax revenue – there are lessons to learn from other African countries
By Celeste Scarpini, Researcher, Institute of Development Studies
Fabrizio Santoro, Postdoctoral Fellow, International Centre for Tax and Development, Institute of Development Studies
Many African tax authorities have weak capacity to raise revenue. From 1990 to 2020, sub-Saharan African countries on average collected only about 12%-15% of GDP as taxes, a much lower share than the 33.5% in OECD economies.
For countries that have limited information about taxpayers, constrained resources and informal economies, it can be difficult to collect revenue. What’s more, African tax administrations tend…
- Wednesday, August 9, 2023