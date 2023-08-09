Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion

By Alexander Richard Braczkowski, Research Fellow at the Centre for Planetary Health and Resilient Conservation Group, Griffith University
Duan Biggs, Professor and Chair, Southwestern Environmental Science and Policy, Northern Arizona University
Peter Lindsey, Research associate, Griffith University
The death of a lion in Kenya’s picturesque savannas rarely tugs at people’s hearts, even in a country where wildlife tourism is a key pillar of the nation’s economy. But when one of the most tracked male lions in Kenya’s famous Masaai Mara was killed on 24 July 2023 the world took notice. Known as Jesse, he was killed during a fight with a coalition of three male lions from a rival pride, drawing attention to the brutally risky and dangerous lives of male lions.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women get far more migraines than men – a neurologist explains why, and what brings relief
~ Despite giving students chances to cheat, unsupervised online exams gauge student learning comparably to in-person exams
~ Through space and rhyme: How hip-hop uses Afrofuturism to take listeners on journeys of empowerment
~ Donald Trump's right − he is getting special treatment, far better than most other criminal defendants
~ Babies almost all try crawling to get from Point A to Point B, but CDC says it's not a useful developmental milestone
~ Researchers dig deep underground in hopes of finally observing dark matter
~ A brief illustrated guide to 'scissors congruence' − an ancient geometric idea that’s still fueling cutting-edge mathematical research
~ AI can help forecast air quality, but freak events like 2023's summer of wildfire smoke require traditional methods too
~ The heroic effort to save Florida’s coral reef from devastating ocean heat
~ Air travel is in a rut – is there any hope of recapturing the romance of flying?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter