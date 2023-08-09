Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Depression isn't just sadness – it's often a loss of pleasure

By Ciara McCabe, Professor of Neuroscience, Psychopharmacology and Mental Health, University of Reading
It’s often thought that if someone is depressed, they will feel sad or low most of the time. But what many don’t realise is that these aren’t the only symptoms of depression. Another common symptom of depression that is sometimes overlooked is the feeling that you no longer find the things you used to enjoy to be interesting or pleasurable.

Known as anhedonia, this symptom is present in up to 75% of adults and young…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
