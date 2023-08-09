Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Day celebrates youth shaping a sustainable tomorrow

As the world celebrates the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Wednesday, the theme of "Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination” is taking centre stage at the United Nations.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia's decision to again use the term 'occupied Palestinian territories' brings it into line with international law
~ Prosecraft has infuriated authors by using their books without consent – but what does copyright law say?
~ Word from The Hill: Voice proponents and opponents draw succour from heritage backdown; ALP toughens Palestine policy to placate party; more questions follow Lehrmann inquiry
~ Thank God You're Here is back. Its success proves Australian TV is the perfect home for improv comedy
~ Meeting the long-term climate threat takes more than private investment – 10 ways NZ can be smart and strategic
~ Ethnic clashes bring Indian state Manipur to the brink of civil war
~ Efforts to find safe housing for homeless youth have gone backwards. Here's what the new national plan must do differently
~ 'No' to the Voice takes lead in Essential poll; huge swing to Libs at WA state byelection
~ Film camera departments operate on a system of who you know, so what happens when you're not a member of the in-group?
~ 'Your first emotion is panic': rips cause many beach drownings, but we can learn from the survivors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter