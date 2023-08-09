Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The sale of publisher Simon & Schuster is good news for staff and authors, but the long-term implications are uncertain

By Agata Mrva-Montoya, Lecturer, Department of Media and Communications, University of Sydney
A year after the US Department of Justice blocked the merger of two of the world’s biggest publishers, a New York-based private equity investment firm, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., has agreed to buy Simon & Schuster.

Even though the US$1.62 billion (AU$2.47 billion) purchase price is lower than the previous US$2.2 billion Penguin Random House was…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
